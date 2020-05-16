AllHipHop
Ludacris And Timbaland Are Back in the Studio

AllHipHop Staff

Just a few days before his IG Live "Verzuz" battle with Nelly, Ludacris reveals that new music is on the way.

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, Kevin Hart went on IG Live as he connected with a few of his fellow celebrity friends.

After calls with Justin Bieber, Shaquille O’Neal, and Usher, Kevin caught up with Ludacris, just in time for tomorrow night’s Verzuz battle against Nelly.

According to Luda, he has a bunch of new music on the way with longtime collaborator and Verzuz co-creator, Timbaland.

“We’ve been writing so much music man, I can’t tell a lot, but obviously you heard the 'Sexbeat' song with me, Usher and Lil Jon. We have been actually working on music together," Ludacris said. "I’m not really supposed to say that but at the end of the day, man, I mean good things are happening with that...I’ve been working with Timbaland, obviously, finishing stuff. And it’s just a lot of stuff in the works. We’re gonna bust the world wide open in a minute with some extremely phenomenal entertaining things,” shared Luda.

It has been nearly five years since Luda released Ludaversal, which was his last full-length album.

While Ludacris didn't offer up a release date, he did say the music would come before the end of the year, since he will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of his debut album Back for the First Time.

The album featured the hit singles "What's Your Fantasy" with Shawnna, while producers like The Neptunes, Jermaine Dupri, and Timbaland lent production to Back for the First Time.

Until then, make sure to tune in tonight (May 16th) for his Verzuz battle with Nelly on Instagram Live.

