Ludacris Donates $200,000 To The Bahamas To Help Fight Coronavirus

Ludacris gives back in a major way to the islands.

(AllHipHop News) Ludacris and the Ludacris Foundation have partnered with the Head Foundation to give back to the Bahamas.

According to a press release, Luda and his organization has donated $200,000 worth of medical equipment and various supplies such as 100,000 masks to the nation.

The major donation is to assist the Bahamas medical team during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bahamas was severely hit by Hurricane Dorian last September.

Ludacris and his team met with the organization’s founder and its President in Abaco.

The rapper and entrepreneur stated during the meeting that he hopes to continue helping support the rebuilding process of the country.

“We really had the desire to meet those medical teams on ground face to face - thank them for the arduous task still at hand,” Ludacris said in a statement. He plans to lend a hand in more missions that aide the Bahamas.

Ludacris raised over $100,000 from LudaDay last year and donated items such as insulin, hygiene kits, gloves, masks, dental kits, and water kits to the Bahamas to help the country recover from Hurricane Dorian.

"It is so important for foundations to work hand in hand and help each other to keep pushing forward to one common goal," said Roberta Shields, Ludacris Foundation's President. "We are so pleased to still be a part of the mission to help The Bahamas."

The Ludacris Foundation was founded by Ludacris in 2001. The non-profit's aim is to serve youth and communities in need.