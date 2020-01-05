Ludacris Granted Gabon Citizenship

(AllHipHop News) It's a new year and Ludacris has a lot to celebrate.

The Atlanta rapper recently took to his social media pages to reveal he was granted Gabonese citizenship from the country's authorities.

Luda posted a selfie to his 11.3 million followers announcing he's an official citizen of Gabon (a country in Africa) while showing off his passport.

The caption reads, “ Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship! 🇬🇦 AFRICA IM OFFICIAL!! Momma & Kids Too. The Best Gift of the Decade 🥇Award goes to @eudoxie ✊🏽#thebridges.”

The rapper, his wife and three children are also now citizens of the West African nation.

He even called it the best gift of the decade.

Luda's next post was of him posing in front of a green African helicopter.

He wrote in the caption, “ow that I’m an official Citizen of Gabon I travel the country a little different 🇬🇦 I told them let’s get to Work right away. ✊🏽 🚁 #changegoncome.”

Luda and his family rang in the New Year in Gabon, which is his wife Eudoxie’s home turf.

The happily married couple also celebrated their 5-year anniversary. Congrats, Luda!