Ludacris, MGK To Give "Sage" Advice To Class Of 2020 During Commencement Celebration

(AllHipHop News) Because colleges across the country have canceled their commencements because of the novel coronavirus, so many of the senior activities were botched including Spring Break and graduation ceremonies.

Natty Light has created a little sum sum to bring some joy to the students. They will be throwing a Worldwide Commencement celebration on their social media platforms so that the party can go on and these leaders can look back on the sacrifice of the last 4 years with some joy.

Who will be giving remarks?

Glad you asked because the list is incredible: names like Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, actress Jane Lynch, Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini and artists Ludacris and Machine Gun Kelly will power up to drop gems on the young adults.

And because the brand is of course super generous (or corporately genius), they are hosting a sweepstake for someone to win a year’s supply of Natty Light, to stay appropriately nice.

Fans have the chance to win Natty for a year by tweeting #NattyCommencement and #Sweepstakes.