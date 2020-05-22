Ludacris Releases Controversial "S.O.T.L. (Silence Of The Lambs)" Single Featuring Lil Wayne

Listen to the full version of Chris Lova Lova's latest offering.

(AllHipHop News) Before his Verzuz battle with Nelly got underway, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges previewed an unreleased Timbaland-produced song featuring Lil Wayne. "S.O.T.L. (Silence Of The Lambs)" is now available for streaming.

The snippet of the track did cause some controversy because of the opening bars on the record. Luda raps, "The world's screwed if n*ggas pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable. I love R. Kelly, but around my daughters, I'm not comfortable."

Some social media users took issue with the Atlanta-based emcee expressing that he loves R. Kelly, the R & B legend that is currently facing multiple state and federal sex-related charges. Ludacris addressed the backlash during an interview with Big Tigger.

When Luda asked the V103 personality what he thought those lines meant, Tigger said, "You probably meant I love his music and what he brought to the table, but I am a father of daughters, and you're not going to be around my daughters." Ludacris responded, "You are a smart man, bro. You get it. It's that simple."