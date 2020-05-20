AllHipHop
Ludacris Responds To Backlash Over His Lyrics About R. Kelly

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Did the rapper/actor cross the line? Or did listeners misconstrue his bars?

(AllHipHop News) Ludacris may have walked away as the winner from his Verzuz matchup with Nelly, but the Atlanta rapper did face some online heat as a result of something that took place on Saturday night. Before the battle began, Luda previewed a new song featuring Lil Wayne.

“The world crazy, n*ggas pouring drinks like Cliff Huxtable. I love R. Kelly, but around my daughters, I'm not comfortable,” rapped Ludacris on the unreleased record. The line about R. Kelly led to some backlash on social media.

Critics had a problem with Luda saying he loved the incarcerated R&B singer that has been accused of multiple sex-related crimes in several states. The Fast & Furious franchise actor addressed the negative reactions to his bars during an interview with V103's Big Tigger.

“Sometimes when you speak on records, you're speaking like it’s just me and you having a conversation as friends,” said Luda. “But, you're just speaking and just being honest. I saw that a lot of people kind of misconstrued or didn’t really understand what it was that I was saying.”

The man born Christopher Bridges then asked Tigger what he thought the R. Kelly lyrics meant. The veteran radio personality answered, "You probably meant I love his music and what he brought to the table, but I am a father of daughters, and you're not going to be around my daughters." Ludacris then responded, "You are smart man, bro. You get it. It's that simple."

