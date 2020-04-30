AllHipHop
Ludacris Salutes The Late John Singleton

AllHipHop Staff

Ludacris gave some props to the late John Singleton, who died just over a year ago.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper/actor Ludacris has saluted the memory of director John Singleton on the first anniversary of his passing.

The Shaft filmmaker was just 51 when he was taken off life support on April 28th, 2019, more than a week after suffering a stroke.

Ludacris had collaborated with Singleton on the 2003 movie "2 Fast 2 Furious," and he took to Instagram to share a photo montage of the director's work as he honored his late friend.

"Can't Believe its been a whole Year since you've been gone," he wrote in the accompanying caption.

"Eventhough Your Gone in the Physical, We Still Feel Your Presence EVERYWHERE!!! WOW! What A Mark You Left On The World With Your GIFT & Your TIMELESS Films that are even more RELEVANT TODAY than when you first released them (sic)."

"TODAY WE CELEBRATE ART & LEGACY THROUGH THE LENSE OF THE INCOMPARABLE @johnsingleton," he added. "WE LOVE YOU! continue to Rest In Power!!" 

EXCLUSIVE: The Weeknd Denies He Stole Song With Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd is aiming to hold on to the "Black Panther" money he earned with Kendrick Lamar, after a rock band accused the chart-topping artists of stealing their song to make their own hit record "Pray For Me."

Kanye West Buys Back His Old Home In Chicago

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's war over the house the Chicago rap star grew up in is over.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Approval To Shoot Videos And Work On House Arrest

A judge has signed off on Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to shoot videos around the outside of the residence where he is under house arrest.

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

Eminem Victim Of Home Invasion

A man broke into Eminem's house and came face to face with the rap star was home this morning.

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

Blac Chyna Offers Freaks A Peep For $50 Bucks On Onlyfans

Blac Chyna has set up a new Onlyfans account and she's charging freaks to look at her body.

OnlyFans Responds To Beyoncé Mentioning The Platform On Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage (Remix)"

Jay-Z helped write the star-studded collab.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Young Thug Discusses Near-Death Experience From Liver And Kidney Failure

The Atlanta rhymer was hospitalized for more than two weeks.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Game Honors Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant With Animated "Welcome Home" Music Video

Jayceon also returns with a lyric video for his song with 21 Savage.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

