Ludacris Salutes The Late John Singleton

(AllHipHop News) Rapper/actor Ludacris has saluted the memory of director John Singleton on the first anniversary of his passing.

The Shaft filmmaker was just 51 when he was taken off life support on April 28th, 2019, more than a week after suffering a stroke.

Ludacris had collaborated with Singleton on the 2003 movie "2 Fast 2 Furious," and he took to Instagram to share a photo montage of the director's work as he honored his late friend.

"Can't Believe its been a whole Year since you've been gone," he wrote in the accompanying caption.

"Eventhough Your Gone in the Physical, We Still Feel Your Presence EVERYWHERE!!! WOW! What A Mark You Left On The World With Your GIFT & Your TIMELESS Films that are even more RELEVANT TODAY than when you first released them (sic)."

"TODAY WE CELEBRATE ART & LEGACY THROUGH THE LENSE OF THE INCOMPARABLE @johnsingleton," he added. "WE LOVE YOU! continue to Rest In Power!!"