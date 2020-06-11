AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ludacris Says U.S. Needs Younger Leaders

AllHipHop Staff

Rap star Ludacris is planning to rear a new generation of Leaders with his new platform.

(AllHipHop News) Ludacris wants to help educate a new generation of leaders to guide America through troubled times.

The rapper has built his own online media platform for children, Kid Nation, which aims to educate and inspire young people as well as promoting acceptance of others.

However, in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and subsequent protests against racial injustice and police brutality across the world, he thinks more urgent change and leadership is needed now.

"It's time for the real leaders to step up," he tells Billboard magazine. "If we don't step up and become leaders like I said in (his recent track Silence of the Lambs), you're either in control or you're getting f##ked. There's no abstinence whatsoever. The people that are thinking and trying to invoke change, to try to make a difference, we're all doing it in different ways."

On his hopes to make a difference, the "What's Your Fantasy" hitmaker says he hopes to inspire the young to become leaders in their community and use the moment to change minds about addressing injustice in America.

"I feel like there's a lot of people that want to change their mind right now," he adds. "For some, it's a little difficult, because they've already got their mind made up. My goal is to influence (the new generation) in a positive way and get them on a line of thinking of leadership."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

André 3000 Presents Limited Edition Shirts In Support Of Movement For Black Lives

"This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism... BLACK LIVES MATTER."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

Travis Scott Faces Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over "Highest In The Room"

The former Number One song is at the center of a legal dispute.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

awesomekoncepts

The Recording Academy Renames & Redefines Certain Rap/R&B Grammy Categories

The nomination process for the Best New Artist field was also altered.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Cardi B Calls On Her Fans To Demand Justice For Breonna Taylor

Tamika Mallory wants citizens to call Kentucky officials.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BellaMay

Pop Smoke's Posthumous Album Pushed Back Until July

A new track titled “Make It Rain” is on the way.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kodak Black Teases New Album From Prison

Kodak Black is releasing a brand new album, despite being locked up in prison on gun charges

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj & Tekashi 6ix9ine Link For "Trollz" To Support George Floyd

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine have teamed up once again and this time they're donating the proceeds of their song "Trollz" to help out George Floyd protesters.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

SamanthaBalmer

J. Cole Planning To Release 2014 Protest Anthem

J. Cole's 2014 protest anthem over Michael Brown's death is getting a re-release.

AllHipHop Staff

Black NASCAR Bubba Wallace Drives Black Lives Matter Race Car

A new day is dawning on NASCAR. The Confederate Flag has finally been banned and Bubba Wallace is driving a Black Lives Matter race car!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Ava Duvernay Launches New Project To Watch Cops

The legendary actress just announced a new fund and initiative to keep track of police injustice and malpractice around the U.S.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SamanthaBalmer