Ludacris Tunes Up A High-School Band With Generous Donation

AllHipHop Staff
by

A high school in Florida is going to sound great, thanks to a very big donation from superstar rapper/actor Ludacris.

(AllHipHop News) Rap star Ludacris is one of hip-hop's most beloved rappers, known for his witty lyricism and acting, as well as his charitable works.

The Atlanta rap star opped into Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School yesterday (January 29th), to encourage and inspire hundreds of students during a visit.

The "Fast and Furious" star explained the importance music has played in his career as a rapper who has sold over 24 million records worldwide throughout his career.

To make his point and prove his dedication to the local community, Ludacris surprised the students with $75,000 worth of brand new instruments.

“We have instruments being held together with tape, they don’t move, they’re banged up," band director Kevin Segura told NBC6. "These instruments are going to improve our sound and going to motivate kids to want to do band so hopefully I can build up this program to what it once was back in the day.”

For almost two decades now, Ludacris, born Christopher Bridges, has worked tirelessly to improve the lives of teens since the founding of The Ludacris Foundation in 2001.

Each year Ludacris presides over a celebrity golf tournament, as well as his legendary LudaDay Weekend, which raises money to fund programs to provide resources, experiences, and tools for at-risk teens. 

