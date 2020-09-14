AllHipHop
Luh Kel Recruits Queen Naija For "Want You" Single

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The rising Cinematic Music Group artist is preparing to release a full-length project.

(AllHipHop News) Turran "Luh Kel" Coleman is set to drop his 14-track album L.O.V.E. (Loss Of Valuable Emotions) on October 23. A precursor to the project arrived in the form of "Want You."

Luh Kel's latest single features R&B songstress Queen Naija. The 18-year-old singer/songwriter previously scored Gold plaques for "Pull Up" and "BRB." His 2019 breakout record "Wrong" earned Platinum status.

"Wrong" has already surpassed the 150 million streams mark on Spotify. Plus, the song's official music video racked up over 100 million views on YouTube. The Cinematic Music Group recording artist managed to pull those stats without the backing of a major label.

"When I'm making music, it's like a diary. It keeps me sane and keeps me on good levels and healthy mentally," explains Lul Kel. "A lot of people like melodic rap, love songs... But they really don't compare to the type of songs I make. That's what attracts a lot of people."

The St. Louis-bred teenager began singing at the age of two. He would later draw inspiration from Michael Jackson, Usher, Chris Brown, Tank, PnB Rock, and more. The former ProjecX boy band member studied his predecessors with the hopes of one day being in the spotlight like them.

"For me, it's always been my dream since I was a little kid. I just wanted to do it all my life," says Luh Kel. "I used to look at artists and wanted to be in that position. I used to watch videos, performances, all of that."

Luh Kel's "Want You" was produced by Morgan Matthews. L.O.V.E. is expected to also contain production by Jonny Shipes and Scott Storch. Besides Queen Naija, the upcoming album will host collaborations with other featured guests as well.

