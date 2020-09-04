AllHipHop
Lupe Fiasco Announces All Trap EP Produced By Soundtrakk

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Chicago spitter also offers a suggestion for a rebooted Child Rebel Soldiers supergroup without him, Kanye, or Pharrell.

(AllHipHop News) Just seven weeks ago, Lupe Fiasco gifted his fans with the Kaelin Ellis-produced House EP. The veteran lyricist appears to be set to drop another extended play soon.

Lupe took to Twitter to inform his 1.2 million followers that he is working with his longtime 1st & 15th producer Soundtrakk for a new release. However, the upcoming body of work will consist entirely of Trap beats. 

"Well it’s all trap music... so you might wanna sit this one out if you don’t like trap Lupe & Soundtrakk... Cuz it’s trappy trappy...😈," responded Lupe to a fan that expressed their dislike for the southern-based musical style.

Plus, the Chicago native was asked about a potential, long-awaited Child Rebel Soldier project. The supergroup of Lupe Fiasco, Kanye West, and Pharrell Williams was first teased back in 2007 with the release of the CRS song "Us Placers."

"Honestly I think Ye and P have moved on... and it isn’t really interesting without all 3... and just [having] me [and] 2 random [fill-ins] is whatever... so I think a new trio of young mcs/producers should pick up where we left off and do it. CRS recasted. I’d support that 👍🏼," tweeted Lupe.

The Grammy winner later suggested he would choose Maryland's Logic or Florida's Denzel Curry to be the "Lupe Fiasco" of a "reboot" version of CRS. Lupe also gave an update on his Amy Winehouse-inspired project by telling a Twitter user that effort is on hold as he finalizes his Trap EP. 

