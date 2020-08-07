AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lupe Fiasco Hosting Online Food Drive And Fundraiser

AllHipHop Staff

Lupe Fiasco is paying it forward with GrubHub, to help underfed communities during the pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Lupe Fiasco is helping to feed people in need by staging a livestream performance for charity.

The "Superstar" hitmaker has teamed up with bosses at U.S. food delivery service Grubhub for the Sound Bites event on Friday when he will hit the virtual stage and connect with fans alongside singer UMI.

The show is also aimed at highlighting black-owned eateries amid ongoing protests for racial justice and equality.

Grubhub officials state: "We're going LIVE for Sound Bites delivered by Grubhub on 8/7 at 7 pm ET.

"We'll be supporting World Central Kitchen and donating up to $100K during the live stream featuring performances by @UMI and @Lupe Fiasco Tune in to catch these exclusive performances, a live Q+A (question and answer session) with both artists, and help us support Black-owned restaurants and underfed communities through World Central Kitchen."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Dr. Dre's Wife Says He Scared Her Into Signing Prenup

Dr. Dre's wife says the super-producer forced her into signing a prenup and then felt guilty afterward.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Ciara & Russell Wilson Put Up A "Black Lives Matter" Billboard In Atlanta

The power couple is bringing awareness to BLM in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Congrats! Kelis Expecting Her Third Child

Shout out to Kelis and her hubby, who are expecting a brand new baby!

AllHipHop Staff

Benzino Returns To Social Media After Getting Knocked For Allegedly Harassing Althea's New Man

Benzino is back on social media and has some things to say about his recent arrest for hounding his ex-girlfriend's new man!

AllHipHop Staff

The Weeknd Hints At Upcoming Song With Juice WRLD

The Weeknd as fans going crazy, after he alluded to a new record with the late rapper Juice WRLD.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pregnant Girlfriend Says Rapper Is A Cop In Loving Post

AllHipHop Staff