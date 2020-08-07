Lupe Fiasco Hosting Online Food Drive And Fundraiser

Lupe Fiasco is paying it forward with GrubHub, to help underfed communities during the pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Lupe Fiasco is helping to feed people in need by staging a livestream performance for charity.

The "Superstar" hitmaker has teamed up with bosses at U.S. food delivery service Grubhub for the Sound Bites event on Friday when he will hit the virtual stage and connect with fans alongside singer UMI.

The show is also aimed at highlighting black-owned eateries amid ongoing protests for racial justice and equality.

Grubhub officials state: "We're going LIVE for Sound Bites delivered by Grubhub on 8/7 at 7 pm ET.

"We'll be supporting World Central Kitchen and donating up to $100K during the live stream featuring performances by @UMI and @Lupe Fiasco Tune in to catch these exclusive performances, a live Q+A (question and answer session) with both artists, and help us support Black-owned restaurants and underfed communities through World Central Kitchen."