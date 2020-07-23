Lupe Fiasco & Kaelin Ellis Set To Release 'House' EP Featuring Virgil Abloh

A tweet in May prompted the collaborative effort.

(AllHipHop News) Tomorrow (July 24) will see the arrival of a new project by Hip Hop veteran Lupe Fiasco. The Chicago lyricist teamed up with producer Kaelin Ellis for the House EP.

House will host the song "SHOES" featuring fashion designer Virgil Abloh. The collection's tracklist also includes "HOMME MADE," "DINOSAURS," "SLEDOM," and "LF95."

Lupe Fiasco is adding the EP to his discography that already contains the classic Hip Hop albums Food & Liquor and The Cool. His most recent studio LP was 2018's Drogas Wave.

Kaelin Ellis has also worked with Kaytranada from Montreal and Sango from Seattle. The musical connection with Lupe Fiasco is apparently the result of a Twitter exchange from back in May.

"My fav one [I've] done so far. Had this bassline come to me in a dream once...," tweeted Ellis on 5/4. Fiasco quote-tweeted him and responded, "Stop leaving y’all beats just laying around...it ain’t safe out here...#LF95." Ellis then replied, "Lupe lets work. This is crazy."