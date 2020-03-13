AllHipHop
Lupe Fiasco Offers A Public Service Announcement About Coronavirus Outbreak

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The "Hip-Hop Saved My Life" rapper looks to reassure his followers.

(AllHipHop News) The coronavirus outbreak has become the most important news story in the world at the moment. Over 1,700 people in the United States have tested positive with 41 confirmed deaths in the country so far.

Many Hip Hop artists have used their social media accounts to share their views on the pandemic. Lupe Fiasco took to Instagram to give an update about his concert dates and provide a PSA about coronavirus.

"In the midst of all of this that's going on, just remember that the coronavirus is you,” Lupe told his IG followers. “What I mean when I say this is, it doesn’t make you panic, it doesn’t drive you crazy, it doesn’t push you to do extreme things." 

He continued, "It makes you sick, but it shouldn’t drive you to panic. It shouldn’t drive you to overreact. It shouldn’t’ drive you to racism. It shouldn’t drive you to bullying. It shouldn’t drive you to profiteering and price-gouging and all these other things that you see. That’s human nature. That's the nature of humanity coming out. That is the disease in us, as human beings, that never goes away."

Lupe went on to advise his fans not to take part in those negative actions or automatically believe unfounded rumors about coronavirus. The Chicago native ended his PSA by offering, "Be disciplined. Be good and look out for each other at this point. For those who have, make sure you're looking out for those that have-not."

Comments

