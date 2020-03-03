Lupe Fiasco Reacts To Royce Da 5'9" Rejecting His Bid To Join Slaughterhouse

The Chicago representative responds with the Crying Jordan meme...

(AllHipHop News) Slaughterhouse was a collective of four well-respected lyricists that gained favor among Hip Hop purists. Once Joe Budden decided to part ways with the super-group, it appeared the Shady Records faction was done for good.

Well, fellow wordsmith Lupe Fiasco expressed interest in taking Budden's place in Slaughterhouse. Royce Da 5'9" was recently asked about Lupe possibly joining him, Joell Ortiz, and Kxng Crooked in SH. The Detroit emcee stated, "Nobody can replace Joe. Nobody can replace anybody from Slaughterhouse.”

Lupe Fiasco got word of Royce's definitive answer about his request to be the newest member of Slaughterhouse. He addressed the rejection on social media with a series of tweets.

"Man y’all... @Royceda59 eloquently said hell to the nah to my request to replace @JoeBudden in slaughterhouse," tweeted Lupe along with the famous Crying Jordan meme. He added, "But I got more bars than Bourbon Street meets Daytona Beach and put in work like the President of Russia."

The Food & Liquor album creator went on to post several memes featuring 50 Cent, Shannon Sharpe, and more. Lupe also had to tell his Twitter followers not to harass Royce.

"Aye y’all chill with the @Royceda59 side talk. I’m just clowning. [That's] my brother & I respect him highly plus that n*gga ALLEGEDLY has a bazooka. And n*ggas with even ALLEGED bazookas have historically commanded a higher level of STFU when they talkin Stream #TheAllegory NOW!" wrote Lupe.

Royce did tweet back to the Chicagoan. He simply joked, "I’m blaming all of the Charles H shenanigans on you @LupeFiasco 🥴."