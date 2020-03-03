AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Lupe Fiasco Reacts To Royce Da 5'9" Rejecting His Bid To Join Slaughterhouse

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Chicago representative responds with the Crying Jordan meme...

(AllHipHop News) Slaughterhouse was a collective of four well-respected lyricists that gained favor among Hip Hop purists. Once Joe Budden decided to part ways with the super-group, it appeared the Shady Records faction was done for good.

Well, fellow wordsmith Lupe Fiasco expressed interest in taking Budden's place in Slaughterhouse. Royce Da 5'9" was recently asked about Lupe possibly joining him, Joell Ortiz, and Kxng Crooked in SH. The Detroit emcee stated, "Nobody can replace Joe. Nobody can replace anybody from Slaughterhouse.”

Lupe Fiasco got word of Royce's definitive answer about his request to be the newest member of Slaughterhouse. He addressed the rejection on social media with a series of tweets.

"Man y’all... @Royceda59 eloquently said hell to the nah to my request to replace @JoeBudden in slaughterhouse," tweeted Lupe along with the famous Crying Jordan meme. He added, "But I got more bars than Bourbon Street meets Daytona Beach and put in work like the President of Russia." 

The Food & Liquor album creator went on to post several memes featuring 50 Cent, Shannon Sharpe, and more. Lupe also had to tell his Twitter followers not to harass Royce.

"Aye y’all chill with the @Royceda59 side talk. I’m just clowning. [That's] my brother & I respect him highly plus that n*gga ALLEGEDLY has a bazooka. And n*ggas with even ALLEGED bazookas have historically commanded a higher level of STFU when they talkin Stream #TheAllegory NOW!" wrote Lupe.

Royce did tweet back to the Chicagoan. He simply joked, "I’m blaming all of the Charles H shenanigans on you @LupeFiasco 🥴." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Notorious B.I.G.'s B-Day To Be Celebrated By The Universal Hip Hop Museum

While the museum will not open until 2023 in the Bronx, the cultural center took to social media to announce that Down Lo Music and UHHM have teamed up for this epic celebration of Biggie Smalls!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

craftmattic

Philadelphia Man Convicted Of Murdering Nicki Minaj's Tour Manager

Two people are now set to be incarcerated over a violent incident in Germantown.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MaryMartinez

50 Cent Tries To Recruit Drake & Chris Brown For Posthumous Pop Smoke Album

Roddy Ricch seems to be on board with Fiddy's latest music move.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CoolAsIce

EXCLUSIVE: AR-AB Gets New Sentencing Date On Kingpin Charges

AR-AB will be sentenced this May after he was convicted of being a drug kingpin in Philadelphia.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Whodey1983

Flavor Flav Fires Back At Chuck D & Chuck D Releases Statement With Public Enemy

The dispute between the stars of Public Enemy continues and it isn't pretty.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Rolfweinstein

Public Enemy Parts Ways With Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Rally Dispute

Chuck D implies the 'Flavor of Love' star is ungrateful.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Megan Thee Stallion Sues 1501 Label Over Disputed Contract; Atlantic's Yung Berg Defends Deal

"This game ain't got no love for nobody."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Doja Cat Talks Putting On Other Female Rappers Ashnikko & BigKlit

The 24-year-old, LA-based performer is climbing the charts.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

MaryMartinez

Lil Baby Talks People Wanting Him To Beef With DaBaby Over His Name

Watch Joe Budden's interview with the "Sum 2 Prove" rhymer.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

JDD

Watch Kanye's Daughter North West Bust A Rap

Kanye West's six-year-old showcased her rap skills in Paris over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff