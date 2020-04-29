AllHipHop
Mac Miller's 'K.I.D.S.' Mixtape Arrives On Streaming Services

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Watch the "Don't Mind If I Do" music video.

(AllHipHop News) Over the last several years, many rappers have uploaded once non-commercial mixtapes to platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal. Mac Miller fans are now able to stream the K.I.D.S. project on their preferred site.

The late Pittsburgh emcee/producer originally dropped K.I.D.S. (Kickin’ Incredibly Dope Sh*t) in 2010. Rostrum Records founder Benjy Grinberg first announced the re-release of the tape last August. 

"After Macadelic came out, Mac asked if we could clear this one next. It has been challenging but we are getting through it. We miss Mac every day and we see our job as making sure his music lives on. We love you, Mac," wrote Grinberg in 2019. 

Malcolm "Mac Miller" McCormick passed away in 2018 from an apparent accidental drug overdose. Miller's 2018 studio LP, Swimming, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

The posthumous album, Circles, was released in January of this year. A video for the K.I.D.S. track titled "Don't Mind If I Do" landed on YouTube this week.

