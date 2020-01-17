Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Released

(AllHipHop News) Malcolm "Mac Miller" McCormick passed away on September 7, 2018, just weeks after his Swimming album was released. That LP would not be the last to arrive from the rapper/producer.

Mac Miller was said to be working on a companion project to Swimming before his death. Last week, McCormick's family announced that Circles would arrive on January 17. Producer Jon Brion finished the LP based on his conversations with Miller.

"Good News" was the lead single for Circles. Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford directed a music video for the song. The animated visuals open with footage of Mac in the studio.

Mac Miller died of an accidental drug overdose. The Pittsburgh-born musician's Swimming was posthumously nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. It was his first nomination from The Recording Acadamy.