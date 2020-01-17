AllHipHop
Login

Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Released

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The project was endorsed by the late performer's family.

(AllHipHop News) Malcolm "Mac Miller" McCormick passed away on September 7, 2018, just weeks after his Swimming album was released. That LP would not be the last to arrive from the rapper/producer.

Mac Miller was said to be working on a companion project to Swimming before his death. Last week, McCormick's family announced that Circles would arrive on January 17. Producer Jon Brion finished the LP based on his conversations with Miller. 

"Good News" was the lead single for Circles. Anthony Gaddis and Eric Tilford directed a music video for the song. The animated visuals open with footage of Mac in the studio.

Mac Miller died of an accidental drug overdose. The Pittsburgh-born musician's Swimming was posthumously nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. It was his first nomination from The Recording Acadamy.

Comments
Killer Mike Plans To Reopen Historic Bankhead Seafood Restaurant With T.I.
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDBeautiful
Diddy Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G. Being Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
dessy6767
dessy6767https://mymenuprice.com/my-zaxbys-survey-myzaxbysvisit/ Through this My Zaxby’s Visit, the company wants your genuine…
Meek Mill Releases The Trailer For 'Charm City Kings' Bike Life Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Yung Joc Explains Tattooing Fiancée's Name On His Penis
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Dreamville Records Drops 'Revenge Of The Dreamers III: Director's Cut'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Megan Thee Stallion Teases Collaboration With Pharrell Williams
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Tekashi69 Asks Judge To Let Him Serve Out Prison Sentence At Home
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
Tobi Asher
Tobi AsherTekashi is bluffer of the century https://www.qib.com.ng/wizkid-net-worth/
The Notorious B.I.G. Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
RichBX
RichBXwhat are you talking about? About time? an artist isn't eligible until 25yrs after the release of their first album.…
Kanye West And EMI Close To Settling Once Again
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Nipseyclassuc
NipseyclassucDon't miss this.. https://topcitysound.com/lil-uzi-vert-broke-boy/