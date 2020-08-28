Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn & More Tapped For 'Halloween In Hell' Musical Podcast

Audio Up is also releasing an accompanying documentary and soundtrack.

(AllHipHop News) On October 10, Machine Gun Kelly and Audio Up Media will present Halloween In Hell. The four-part special holiday podcast will feature MGK as well as 24kGoldn, Dana Dentata, and Iann Dior. The cast members are playing fictional versions of themselves.

Halloween In Hell was conceived and produced by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt and Machine Gun Kelly. The presentation is being described as a new take on, as well as, an homage to horror-musicals like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and dark comedies like The Nightmare Before Christmas.

An original Audio Up Records-released soundtrack associated with the series will include new music from 24kGoldn, Dana Dentata, Iann Dior, and Machine Gun Kelly. Halloween In Hell will also be accompanied by a four-part making-of documentary which will be released as bonus content.

"Halloween, much like other major holidays, deserves its own entertainment tent pole. While a lot of people focus on Christmas, Valentine's Day, and New Year's Eve, we really believe that Halloween is an undersurface time of year for folks to enjoy original content," says Jared Gutstadt.

He adds, "I was always a fan of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Nightmare Before Christmas, and we believe we're creating an evergreen franchise that will allow us to unlock new stories every year with original music, possibly ending up in the realm of live or visual content. Machine Gun Kelly was an extremely logical and obvious partner for us. His brand pairs well with the season.”

Webby Award-nominated writer Jimmy Jellinek (Bear and a Banjo) penned Halloween In Hell. The story centers around 24kGoldn and Dana Dentata getting trapped on a soundstage reminiscent of Hades. A sadistic host lured them into a competition where they must impress a jury of the damned featuring disgraced public figures such as R. Kelly and Phil Spector.