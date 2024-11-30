Machine Gun Kelly’s Manager Accused Of Chilling Crime Against Young Neighbor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Machine Gun Kelly’s manager, Aaron “Ace” Christian, is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old neighbor in her Los Angeles apartment, prompting a police investigation.

A Los Angeles music manager representing artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Cordae has been accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old neighbor at her home in June.

According to a temporary restraining order obtained by DailyMail.com, the alleged victim claims Aaron “Ace” Christian forced her to perform oral sex and later continued to harass her in subsequent interactions.

The alleged assault occurred late at night while Christian was visiting the woman’s apartment with his girlfriend, who had left earlier.

The woman says she was alone with Christian when he grabbed her throat, forced her to her knees, and committed the assault.

She later reported feeling “traumatized” and “raped in [her] own home.”

Despite initially remaining silent, she ultimately shared the incident with her boyfriend, who noticed a decline in her mental health.

The victim has since filed a police report, though no arrest has been made.

In addition to Machine Gun Kelly, Christian also manages Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae. Christian has yet to respond to requests for comment.

The restraining order remains in effect, with allegations that Christian made threatening gestures towards the victim and her boyfriend in the months following the incident.