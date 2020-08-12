AllHipHop
Machine Gun Kelly's Freeballing Ways Delay New Video

AllHipHop Staff

Machine Gun Kelly's family jewels accidentally made an appearance in his new video "Concert For Aliens."

(AllHipHop News) Rap-rocker Machine Gun Kelly's testicles have delayed the release of his latest video.

The star released his new single, "Concert for Aliens," last week without a promo and fans spent the weekend quizzing him about the missing visuals.

Now, the Texan has taken to Instagram to explain the delay, revealing an eagle-eyed producer spotted something that should never appear in a video.

"My balls peeked through the nurse's gown outfit so we couldn’t put out the video because my balls would be all over the video," Machine Gun Kelly explained. "so umm... this is why the video is pushed back a couple of days."

The hitmaker, real name Colson Baker, has reshot the offending scene and the video for "Concert For Aliens" will be released later this week.

