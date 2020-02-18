Machine Gun Kelly To Perform In Israel This Summer

(AllHipHop News) Cleveland rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, is back on tour spitting hit songs like “Bad Things” and “Say You Won’t Let Go” for his fans.

With nearly 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify and millions of views on his YouTube channel, the former Bad Boy rapper is not resting only on domestic bookings.

MGK won’t let the coronavirus stop him and will be going overseas to touch his international fan base.

In July, for the first time, he will be traveling to Israel to perform at Live Park Rishon 7/7.

Many are excited to see him wreck shop with the mic. Fans wonder if he still has it in him. After all, he has been busy doing other stuff.

Last time fans saw him is when he starred as an actor in the 2019 Netflix hit, "Birdbox."

In the movie, though his role was short, he made quite an impact as he was able to influence a girl to run away with him even with the unknown monster outside driving everyone crazy outside.

Others are checking for his Valentine gift to ladies, where he created a vibrator called “Lil Devil” with one AA battery and your choice of five vibration patterns.

While he might not be selling his silicone schlongs in the Holy land, he most certainly will be causing a lot of ruckus.