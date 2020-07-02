AllHipHop
Made In America Festival 2020 Canceled Due To COVID-19

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Tickets will be valid for the 2021 event or fans can receive refunds.

(AllHipHop News) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's annual music festival in Philadelphia will not take place this year. Made In America organizers announced the 2020 edition is being canceled over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from MIA reads, in part:

2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation's history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systemic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America Festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021

Made In America 2019 was headlined by Travis Scott and Cardi B. The lineup also included Juice WRLD, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Kodak Black, Jorja Smith, Blueface, Tierra Whack, Roddy Ricch, Freddie Gibbs & Madlib, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion.

