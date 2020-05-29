AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Madonna Infuriates By Making Her Kid Dance To Michael Jackson To Protest George Floyd's Death

AllHipHop Staff

Madonna tried to pay tribute to George Floyd, but she chose a terrible way to show her respect.

(AllHipHop News) Madonna has found herself at the center of controversy once again, after paying tribute to George Floyd with a video of her son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson's "They Don't Care About Us."

Following the tragic death of 46-year-old Floyd, who died after being pinned to the ground, while unarmed and unhandcuffed, by a police officer who knelt on his neck and stopped him breathing, people around the world have been coming forward to condemn police brutality - with celebrities including Cardi B, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Reese Witherspoon all having their say on the heartbreaking incident.

Madonna also weighed in on the scandal on Thursday, by sharing a clip of her 14-year-old son showing off his dance moves to a Jackson tune.

"Brutal murder travels around the world my son David dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America," she wrote alongside the video, adding the hashtags #DavidBanda, #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and #MichaelJackson.

However, Madonna's tweet didn't have the desired effect, and she was quickly inundated with sarcastic messages from social media users, who insisted her post was somewhat off message.

"Wow, racism is gone, thank you girl," one person wrote, while another added: "I really appreciate you for allowing your son to dance away the racism for us." A third tweeted: "Thank you so much. I’m so glad he was able to stomp out racism with this deeply moving tribute. Y’all’s hard work and sacrifice to the cause...how can we ever repay you?"

Meanwhile, ex-basketball player Rex Chapman labeled Madonna's post "the worst tweet of all time", and added: "Come dance in the kitchen for racism’ is a weird take. To Michael Jackson? And other things."

Madonna has yet to respond to the controversy. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.I. Calls For People Of Color To Take Part In #BlackOutDay2020 To Protest Oppression

The "King of the South" is asking Americans to not spend any money for a full day.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Actor Shameik Moore Suggests Rosa Parks Should Have Taken A Cab

Shameik Moore wants the black community to stop blaming police brutality on racism, and some of his "fans" want to cancel the actor.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Southcidal3

Cardi B & Tomi Lahren Clash Online Over Looting Taking Place In Minneapolis

Their political Twitter feud continues.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Stephen Jackson, Tamika Mallory & More To Participate In Minneapolis Rally Seeking Justice For George Floyd

Jamie Foxx is also set to take part in a press conference organized to demand murder charges for the four cops involved.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Families Of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery & George Floyd Issue Joint Statement On Demanding Police Accountability

Team Roc is presenting a virtual press conference to discuss the families' plans to pursue justice.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Blac Chyna Goes To War With Landlord Over Security Deposit

Blac Chyna wants her security deposit back from a landlord who already sued her for ruining his crib!

AllHipHop Staff

Rappers Link Up To Raise Money For The Apollo

The "Let's Stay (in) Together" event is being hosted in New York to help raise money for The Apollo Theater.

AllHipHop Staff

Powfu Talks “Death Bed” Going Viral & Love For Lo-Fi Hip-Hop

Powfu’s viral hit “death bed” currently hails over 64 million views on Youtube. The Canadian artist is spearheading the new lo-fi movement across the world.

Shirley Ju

David Jassy Presents 'San Quentin Mixtape, Vol. 1' With Shout Outs From J. Cole, Common, Fat Joe & More

The producer put together a profanity-free project recorded within the walls of San Quentin State Prison.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Ice Cube Responds to George Floyd's Murder, Cancels TV Appearance

No Good Morning for America as Ice Cube skips out on scheduled on-air interview.

Maria Myraine