Magic Johnson Speaks On Kobe's Passing with Jimmy Kimmel

Kobe and Magic called each other the greatest Lakers of All-Time

(AllHipHop News) With the sudden and tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant on Sunday (January 26th), Jimmy Kimmel has been doing special segments on Kobe and the Lakers highlighting some of Kobe's greatest moments.

This time Jimmy sat down with Magic to discuss among other things, how Kobe and Magic called each other, "the greatest Lakers of all-time."

The two also discuss the time when Kobe and Magic played against each other in a game of 1-on-1, where Magic reportedly "called fouls on every play," according to Kobe.

"We both poured our heart and soul into performing every night in Los Angeles for the greatest fans on earth. We both were committed to basketball, we were married to basketball, we were married to winning and playing the game the right way," Magic explained of Kobe.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas with his daughter Gianna and seven others after flying through poor visibility and and inclement conditions for flight.

Other victims include John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Ara Zobayan

Kobe was reportedly taking his daughter Gianna to basketball practice with other members of the team.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three children, Natalia and Bianca, as well as an 8-month-old named Capri.

