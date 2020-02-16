AllHipHop
Maino Working on Reality Show about "Startenders"

Fatima Barrie
by

Maino is producing a new reality show about NYC Startenders and their lavish lifestyle.

(AllHipHop News) Veteran rapper/TV star Maino is producing his own reality show which focuses on strip club bartenders, also known as “startenders."

Maino's new show is called "A Dolla at a Time" and gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of some of New York's most sought after female bartenders.

“This is the culture,” Maino told The New York Post. “They look perfect like they’ve been drawn. And on social media, they look even better. They’re selling the ultimate fantasy.”

According to The Post, the "Startenders" have been raking in the money thanks to rappers, and Instagram, which showcases their revealing outfits and curvaceous bodies.

No additional details have been revealed on when or where "A Dolla at a Time" will air.

