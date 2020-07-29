Malik B, Founding Member Of The Roots Dead At 47

Malik B., one of the founding members of The Roots, died today.

Malik B., one of the founding members of The Roots, died today.

(AllHipHop News) One of the founding members of The Roots has passed away AllHipHop.com has learned.

According to sources, Malik B passed away earlier today (July 29th) family members confirmed.

The cause of death has not been revealed as of press time, but fans are already on social media offering up condolences.

Malik recorded four albums with The Roots before venturing off for a solo career, which produced one album titled Psychological.

In 2012, Malik teamed up with rapper M.A.R.S Co-Op to form the group/label the Tali Up Boyz (T.U.B. Records).

After a hiatus from the group, Malik contributed three songs to The Roots' 7th album Game Theory.

Last year, Malik B. recorded a track with The Last Poets called "Young Love" from their album Transcending Toxic Times.

