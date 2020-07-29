AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Malik B, Founding Member Of The Roots Dead At 47

Mike Winslow

Malik B., one of the founding members of The Roots, died today.

Malik B, Founding Member Of The Roots Dead At 47

Malik B. Of The Roots Passes Away At Age 47

Malik B., one of the founding members of The Roots, died today.

(AllHipHop News) One of the founding members of The Roots has passed away AllHipHop.com has learned.

According to sources, Malik B passed away earlier today (July 29th) family members confirmed.

The cause of death has not been revealed as of press time, but fans are already on social media offering up condolences.

Malik recorded four albums with The Roots before venturing off for a solo career, which produced one album titled Psychological.

In 2012, Malik teamed up with rapper M.A.R.S Co-Op to form the group/label the Tali Up Boyz (T.U.B. Records).

After a hiatus from the group, Malik contributed three songs to The Roots' 7th album Game Theory.

Last year, Malik B. recorded a track with The Last Poets called "Young Love" from their album Transcending Toxic Times.

Check out AllHipHop's Q&A with Malik and M.A.R.S Co-Op. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

Jam Master Jay's Daughter Opens Black-Owned Gym In Downtown Los Angeles

Jam Master Jay's daughter is following in her famous dad's footsteps and making history!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

ariezblog

42 Dugg Warns Fans About Pulling Up On Him: "Please Stop That Sh*t"

Lil Baby's protégé suggests his security may misinterpret people's intentions.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

moose489

Lil Nas X Calls For Fans To Stop Putting Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Against Each Other

The public rivalry seemed to burn out over the last year.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Run The Jewels Announces New Cannabis Strain "Ooh La La"

Killer Mike and El-P are releasing their own strain of cannabis with an armora of lemon drops and fresh berries!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

BigBOOM33

Reports: Body Of Rapper LB da Boss Recovered From Lake After Tragic Drowning

Tragic news is coming out of Pennsylvania after the body of LB da Boss was reportedly recovered from a lake.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

NFL & Roc Nation To Air PSA About The Police Killing Of Stephon Clark

This will be the first video from The Responsibility Program to run on TV.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Megan Thee Stallion Fans Demand Tory Lanez Be Thrown Out Of The U.S.

Tory Lanez seems to be in some serious trouble - and he hasn't been charged with a crime - yet. But fans believe he shot Megan Thee Stallion and now they want him out of the country!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

questionwww

Logic's First-Week Sales Projections For 'No Pressure' Skyrocket

Bobby is selling limited-edition merch that's bundled with the LP.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)