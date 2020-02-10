Malika Haqq Reveals Rapper O.T. Genesis Is Her Baby’s Father

(AllHipHop News) Malika Haqq celebrated her baby shower on Saturday, which was planned by celebrity event and wedding planner Mindy Weiss.

The 36-year-old TV personality and best friend of Khloe Kardashian is currently eight months pregnant with a famous rap star's baby.

The lavish ceremony featured decorations such as large green life-sized teddy bears, brown, white, and tan balloon arches, a cereal station, honey treats, and more.

Haqq made a special speech, expressing how thankful she was to be carrying her baby boy and thankful for the father of her baby, who was revealed to be O.T. Genesis, real name Odis Flores.

"Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me...," she said. "I'm incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy."

Malika Haqq continued her speech also thanking the women in her life for their continuous support during her pregnancy. She stated, “I have nothing against co-ed baby showers, but I will say the reason why I wanted a baby shower full of women was because it's you women that helped me get through this pregnancy 100%."

Her sister Khadijah Haqq McCray, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kimora Lee Simmons were among the many shower attendees.