Mally Mall Sued Over Assault During Drug-Fueled Orgy

(AllHipHop News) Former “Love and Hip Hop” star Mally Mall has been sued for sexually assaulting a woman.

In the lawsuit, the woman claims she found herself in an orgy-like nightmare after she went to Mally Mall’s home for a business talk.

The 26-year-old woman, Quashay Davis, is a fitness and clothing model.

Davis claims that in January 2019, she flew to LA from Dallas to meet with Mally to discuss her career.

When in the house, he introduced her to Jayla Foxx, a former porn star. Davis claims that Mally when lying in bed told Jayla to get her a mixed drink with Hennessey.

It was brought to the bedroom. In the lawsuit which TMZ obtained, Davis says that she blacked out when she drank it and she only remembers waking up being massaged by a masseuse.

Mally was there when she woke up and he slapped her so she could remain conscious and said: “You are my new b##ch” and that she was his Jayla number two.

He tried to get her to do cocaine, forced her to do oral sex on him and then penetrated her roughly.

When she asked Mally to stop, he added more weight and she “feared for her life.”

In the lawsuit, Quashay Davis says both Mally and Jayla affirmed they had added molly (ecstasy) to her drink.

She was in and out the whole day and eventually woke up in a “hypersexualized environment” surrounded by naked women.

Her attempt to escape failed as Mally threatened and insulted her. She escaped the next day after Mall passed out.

Jayla took to urgent care where it was found she had injuries related to rape.

Quashay Davis is suing for sexual battery, gender violence, false imprisonment and infliction of physical and emotional distress.

Mally Mall has denied the claims and says he's being extorted.