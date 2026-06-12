Man Accused Of Ordering Young Dolph Hit Busted For Threatening To Shoot Up Woman’s House

Hernandez Govan’s back in jail on stalking charges, nearly a year after walking free from the Young Dolph murder trial.

Hernandez Govan, the guy accused of paying for a hit on rap star Young Dolph, landed back in custody Thursday after nearly a year of freedom.

Govan has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges stemming from a domestic incident.

The 47-year-old Memphis resident was taken into custody without incident after an arrest warrant was issued June 10, following a domestic-related complaint filed four days earlier.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Govan allegedly “repeatedly harassed the victim, threatened to shoot up her residence, and threatened to post explicit content of her on social media.”

No bond was set at the time of publication.

The arrest marks a dramatic shift for a man who walked free from a murder trial just eleven months ago.

In August 2025, a jury deliberated for three hours before acquitting Govan of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Young Dolph’s November 2021 killing.

Prosecutors and police had argued he orchestrated the rapper’s assassination, but the jury rejected that narrative entirely.

Authorities claimed he was the architect behind the ambush, though they never presented evidence that convinced twelve jurors of his guilt.

The acquittal left prosecutors with limited options and Govan with his freedom, at least temporarily.

District Attorney Steve Mulroy expressed his disappointment with the verdict at the time, while Govan told reporters he intended to leave Memphis and start fresh elsewhere.

Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on November 5, 2021. Two gunmen carried out the execution, and the case has since produced multiple convictions.

Justin Johnson, also known as “Straight Drop,” was convicted of first-degree murder in 2024 and sentenced to life in prison plus an additional 35 years.

His appeal was rejected by the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals in March 2026. Cornelius Smith, the other gunman, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on May 15, 2026, and received a 20-year sentence.

Smith’s guilty plea marked the final resolution in the case, with all defendants having their charges resolved.

Now, less than a year later, he’s facing new legal troubles that appear completely separate from the high-profile murder investigation.

The stalking charges against Govan carry a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a $2,500 fine for each count.