AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Man Killed In Foogiano Shooting Remembered As A Great Man

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The pastor for one of the victims gunned down at a Foogiano rap concert is reminiscing over his deceased friend.

(AllHipHop News) Two people were killed after a shooting broke out during a show featuring Foogiano over the weekend.

The deadly performance took place at a Greenville, South Carolina club called Lavish Lounge.

Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, and Mykala Bell, 23, were the fatalities, while eight others were injured during the melee.

Friends and family are coming forth with a little more information about the character of the nightclub security guard cool shot in the leg and died from the injury.

Affectionately called “CJ” or “Big Sterling,” his pastor shared, “He was one who showed no partiality when it came to serving.”

Pastor Henry Johnson of Greenville’s Queen Street Baptist Church, where Sterling Johnson served on the usher board.

Pastor Johnson spoke to the Greenville News of his member saying, “Sterling was what I called a ‘servant’ who served in so many areas in our community wholeheartedly, making sure everyone felt safe.”

There was another club shooting the same weekend and the local authorities believed that all of the violence was gang-related.

Many are wondering why the club was even open since the governor of the state had ordered a mandatory shut down of nightclubs, bars, and lounges in efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lavish Lounge was not exempt from this ordinance.

Family and friends of Sterling Johnson have posted on Facebook prayers and condolences. His cousin, Joyce Robinson set up a GoFundMe page to support his surviving children.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Foogiano Associate Charged For July 4th Double Murder; Rapper Not Cooperating

The police are still questioning witnesses and suspects in Greenville, South Carolina where a double shooting erupted during a July 4th concert featuring Gucci Mane's latest artist, Foogiano.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent Talks Giving Pop Smoke Advice On Writing About Death

Steven Victor declared "justice will definitely be served" in the murder case.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

SweatVictory

Kanye West Building Massive Mansion For Family In Wyoming

Kanye West is hard at work on a brand new construction project on his massive compound in Cody, Wyoming.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Kanye West Challenging President Trump For White House In 2020

Kanye West is going to put his billions to work as he makes a run for the White House.

Mike Winslow

by

JDD

Kanye West's Yeezy Company Receives Multimillion-Dollar Loan From Federal Government

PPP has been criticized for prioritizing well-financed corporations and Trump-connected companies over small businesses.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

AJ1

Rickey Smiley's Daughter Shot In Houston

Rickey Smiley is dealing with a family tragedy after his daughter was shot in Houston over the weekend.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mother Posts A Message Following August Alsina Scandal

Adrienne Banfield-Norris shares her thoughts on the situation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

BigMuff274

Juice WRLD Expected To Crush The Charts With Posthumous Release

Some of Juice WRLD's final recordings will be released this Friday, and fans cannot wait.

AllHipHop Staff

Black Thought Drops Another Classic With "Streams Of Thought, Vol. 3"

The Philadelphia rap monster is blessing the game with a new installment of his critically acclaimed series "Streams Of Thought."

Kershaw St. Jawnson