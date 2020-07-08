Man Killed In Foogiano Shooting Remembered As A Great Man

The pastor for one of the victims gunned down at a Foogiano rap concert is reminiscing over his deceased friend.

(AllHipHop News) Two people were killed after a shooting broke out during a show featuring Foogiano over the weekend.

The deadly performance took place at a Greenville, South Carolina club called Lavish Lounge.

Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, and Mykala Bell, 23, were the fatalities, while eight others were injured during the melee.

Friends and family are coming forth with a little more information about the character of the nightclub security guard cool shot in the leg and died from the injury.

Affectionately called “CJ” or “Big Sterling,” his pastor shared, “He was one who showed no partiality when it came to serving.”

Pastor Henry Johnson of Greenville’s Queen Street Baptist Church, where Sterling Johnson served on the usher board.

Pastor Johnson spoke to the Greenville News of his member saying, “Sterling was what I called a ‘servant’ who served in so many areas in our community wholeheartedly, making sure everyone felt safe.”

There was another club shooting the same weekend and the local authorities believed that all of the violence was gang-related.

Many are wondering why the club was even open since the governor of the state had ordered a mandatory shut down of nightclubs, bars, and lounges in efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lavish Lounge was not exempt from this ordinance.

Family and friends of Sterling Johnson have posted on Facebook prayers and condolences. His cousin, Joyce Robinson set up a GoFundMe page to support his surviving children.