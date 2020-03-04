AllHipHop
Man Stalking XXXTentacion's Mom Stalker Thinks Rapper Has Been Contacting Him

AllHipHop Staff

The guy who threw a brick through XXXTentacion's mom's window at her house is being held in prison until he undergoes a mental exam.

(AllHipHop News) A man charged with stalking the mother of late rapper XXXTentacion has been ordered to undergo a mental exam to determine whether he is fit to stand trial.

Donavon Banton is accused of attempting to break into Cleopatra Bernard's Florida home on multiple occasions, including one incident in January, when the 24-year-old allegedly threw a brick through a rear window and smashed the window of a car in her driveway.

He was arrested weeks later when he showed up at the property again and reportedly tried to enter the house, prompting Bernard to call the police.

Banton was found to be in possession of a small ax, a pry bar, and two pairs of gloves and was arrested at the scene on various counts of felony burglary, criminal mischief, and stalking.

He claimed "Sad!" hitmaker XXXTentacion, who was killed in June 2018, had been contacting him through Bernard and sending him "sadistic messages."

Banton, who has been held behind bars since his arrest, pleaded not guilty to all charges last month, but now the Florida judge overseeing the case has put the criminal proceedings on hold pending the outcome of the suspect's mental evaluation.

The news emerges shortly after Bernard was granted her request for a restraining order against Banton, who had previously been issued with trespassing warnings by authorities.

