AllHipHop
Login

Marathon Films Clarifies Reports On Ava DuVernay-Directed Nipsey Hussle Documentary

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Karen Civil releases a statement from the late entrepreneur's production company.

(AllHipHop News) This week, reports began circulating that Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay was set to direct a feature-length documentary on Nipsey Hussle. Streaming giant Netflix was said to have secured the rights to the movie.

A production company connected to the late emcee has released a statement about the forthcoming doc. Hussle's former business partner Karen Civil tweeted a note from Marathon Films. 

The statement reads:

Nipsey's company Marathon Films, will present his feature film documentary executive produced by RocNation and his two children Emani and Kross Asghedom. No final deal has been inked. We are currently in negotiations with Netflix for this project with Ava DuVernay, and her company ARRAY to co-produce. This documentary is very important to the family and will not be fast tracked by monetary gain and/or commercial interest.

Comments
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Blasts Artists That Are Trying To Sound Like Him
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
inf
infdidnt this clown steal Dej Loaf whole style lol
Malika Haqq Reveals Rapper O.T. Genesis Is Her Baby’s Father
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDMy man OT
Lil Wayne Earns His Fifth No. 1 Album With 'Funeral'
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Pras Gets Aggressive With Photographer After Child Support Hearing
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUDamn the U.S. froze 75 mill of his money WTF.... So he can't feed his seeds. That is U.S. Bullshitt... SMH...
Drake Addresses Viral Video Of Him Outside Brooklyn's Marcy Projects
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUHe didn't look shook to me he seemed to be just observing what was going on around him. Common sense should tell most of…
Snoop Dogg Says He Didn’t Threaten Gayle King
Fatima Barrie
Fatima Barrie
7
Last Reply· by
NinaB
NinaBI got what Snoop was saying. He was saying her actions were that of a bitch. I’m a female and I didn’t take offense to…
Eminem's Surprise Performance Named Top Social Moment From 2020 Oscars
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Akhil00
Akhil00What a rocking performance it was, it took alomost 16 years for Eminem to get here. Trust me i love this song. It all…
Janelle Monáe Calls Out The Oscars During Opening Performance
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
BigBrain
BigBrainMonae is confusing the black youth with her gay agenda...stop it
Chance the Rapper and G Herbo To Battle - On The Basketball Court
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Angry Twitter Mob Hosts #EminemIsOverParty
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment