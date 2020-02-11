Marathon Films Clarifies Reports On Ava DuVernay-Directed Nipsey Hussle Documentary

(AllHipHop News) This week, reports began circulating that Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay was set to direct a feature-length documentary on Nipsey Hussle. Streaming giant Netflix was said to have secured the rights to the movie.
A production company connected to the late emcee has released a statement about the forthcoming doc. Hussle's former business partner Karen Civil tweeted a note from Marathon Films.
The statement reads:
Nipsey's company Marathon Films, will present his feature film documentary executive produced by RocNation and his two children Emani and Kross Asghedom. No final deal has been inked. We are currently in negotiations with Netflix for this project with Ava DuVernay, and her company ARRAY to co-produce. This documentary is very important to the family and will not be fast tracked by monetary gain and/or commercial interest.