Marathon Films Clarifies Reports On Ava DuVernay-Directed Nipsey Hussle Documentary

(AllHipHop News) This week, reports began circulating that Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay was set to direct a feature-length documentary on Nipsey Hussle. Streaming giant Netflix was said to have secured the rights to the movie.

A production company connected to the late emcee has released a statement about the forthcoming doc. Hussle's former business partner Karen Civil tweeted a note from Marathon Films.

The statement reads: