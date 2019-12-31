AllHipHop
Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist To Earn A No. 1 Single In Four Different Decades

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Mimi makes history once again.

(AllHipHop News) Mariah Carey is affectionately known as the "Queen of Christmas." The legendary singer-songwriter could be adding the title "Queen of Billboard" to her list of honorific nicknames.

This week MC became the first artist in history to have at least one single top the Hot 100 in four different decades. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is now spending its third week leading the chart, and it is officially the first #1 record of the 2020s.

The holiday classic gave Carey her 19th No. 1, twenty-five years after it was first released in 1994. In addition, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is the icon's record-breaking 10th song to lead the Hot 100 for three weeks or more.

Mariah Carey scored her first chart-topper with 1990's "Vision of Love." Prior to "All I Want for Christmas Is You" hitting the pinnacle earlier this month, 2008's "Touch My Body" was the 5-time Grammy winner's last #1.

