Mariah Carey Invokes Ol Dirty Bastard To Fight Coronavirus

AllHipHop Staff

Mariah is going viral after she posted a video of her and her twins washing their hands to her hit song "Fantasy" with Ol Dirty McGirt.

(AllHipHop News) Mariah Carey called on her eight-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan to help her take over TikTok with her latest clip on the site.

The singer took to the video sharing platform to share the post of the trio washing their hands, following the advice of the World Health Organization amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, to the tune of her 1995 hit "Fantasy."

@mariahcarey

#

♬ original sound - mariahcarey

In the clip, 49-year-old singer demonstrated how long you should be washing your hands for amid the health scare, as Mariah and the twins sing along to O.D.B.‘s verse from the hit remix of the tune.

“Are you ready? We got 20 seconds!” she tells the twins before they join in with her singing the verse.

She added in the caption: “Exercising this to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty B**tard! Wash your hands! Stay safe!!!”

