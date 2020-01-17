AllHipHop
Mariah Carey Reacts To Being Voted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The Neptunes are also entering the SHOF this year.

(AllHipHop News) Mariah Carey is widely known as a record-setting vocalist. The Pop/R&B icon is also an accomplished songwriter, and she will be honored for her lyrical skills at the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 51st Annual Induction and Awards Dinner on June 11 at New York City's Marriott Marquis Hotel.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced Carey will be part of the 2020 class of inductees. The Neptunes (Chad Hugo & Pharrell Williams), Eurythmics (Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart), The Isley Brothers (Ernie, Marvin, O’Kelly, Ronald, Rudolph Isley & Chris Jasper), Steve Miller, Rick Nowels, and William “Mickey” Stevenson were also selected.

"I can't believe it... The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I'm so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters - both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020!" tweeted Carey.

"The first thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the second thing you need to know is it’s about the song, the third thing you need to know is it’s about the song," says SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers. 

He continues, "I am very proud that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time and that the 2020 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres, ethnicity and gender, writers who have enriched our lives and in their time literally transformed music and helped make it what it is today.”

Other notable Hip Hop and R&B writers to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in recent years include Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter (2017), Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds (2017), James "Jimmy Jam" Harris III (2017), Terry Lewis (2017), Jermaine Dupri (2018), Missy Elliott (2019), and Dallas Austin (2019).

