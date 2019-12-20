Mariah Carey Releases New "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Music Video

(AllHipHop News) The #1 song in the country this week is a holiday single that was originally released in 1994. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is a seasonal hit that climbed to the peak of the Hot 100 chart for the first time in 2019.

In celebration of that accomplishment, Carey released a brand new music video for her popular carol. The 5-time Grammy winner also took part in a 30-minute Q & A on YouTube before the debut of the "AIWFCY" visuals.

The "Queen of Christmas" has been on a major press run over the last several weeks. Mariah Carey appeared on Billy on the Street and The Late Late Show with James Corden. She also talked about her classic song off the Merry Christmas album in a mini-documentary for Amazon Music.