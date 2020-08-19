AllHipHop
Mariah Carey To Release ‘The Rarities’ Album Featuring A Duet With Lauryn Hill

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

This fall will see the arrival of a music project and a memoir from the legendary diva.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the most celebrated music artists of the last three decades recorded a song together. An unreleased Mariah Carey/Lauryn Hill collaboration will appear on the forthcoming The Rarities album.

Carey's next collection of tunes is set to arrive later this year, and the tracklist for The Rarities includes a song titled “Save The Day” with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill creator. This will be MC's first full-length release since 2018's Caution studio LP.

"This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋," tweeted Carey.

The Rarities is being described as a 15-track compilation project that will also include a bonus set of 17 recordings from Mariah Carey's live performances at the Tokyo Dome in the 1990s. The iconic Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee will also release her Meaning of Mariah Carey memoir on September 29.

