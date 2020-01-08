Martin Lawrence Addresses Tisha Campbell’s 1997 Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

(AllHipHop News) Many fans of the classic 1990s sitcom Martin are still upset about how the final season played out. Episodes of S5 came off as awkward to some viewers because main cast member Tisha Campbell (Gina Waters-Payne) barely appeared on the show.

The stilted storylines for season five were the result of Campbell suing series star Martin Lawrence (Martin Payne) and HBO Independent Productions for sexual harassment and abuse. She reportedly refused to film scenes with the stand-up comedian that year.

As rumors of a Martin reboot have made the rounds across the internet, it appears Lawrence and Campbell are back on good terms. GQ recently interviewed Martin and the topic of his falling out with Tisha came up.

"Yeah. Because none of that was true. It was all a lot of bullsh*t," responded Lawrence when the interviewer mentioned Campbell’s lawsuit and the two entertainers now spending time together.

According to Martin, he and Tisha never spoke about the situation. The Bad Boys for Life actor said, "We don't need to talk about something that just didn't happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn't the case. I decided to just leave the show."

Lawrence added that he sees Tisha "then and now, now and then." The 54-year-old DMV native also expressed he has "nothing but love" for the actress that also appeared in School Daze, House Party, Boomerang, and My Wife and Kids.