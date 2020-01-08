AllHipHop
Login

Martin Lawrence Addresses Tisha Campbell’s 1997 Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

The star of the upcoming 'Bad Boys for Life' movie called the accusations "bullsh*t."

(AllHipHop News) Many fans of the classic 1990s sitcom Martin are still upset about how the final season played out. Episodes of S5 came off as awkward to some viewers because main cast member Tisha Campbell (Gina Waters-Payne) barely appeared on the show.

The stilted storylines for season five were the result of Campbell suing series star Martin Lawrence (Martin Payne) and HBO Independent Productions for sexual harassment and abuse. She reportedly refused to film scenes with the stand-up comedian that year.

As rumors of a Martin reboot have made the rounds across the internet, it appears Lawrence and Campbell are back on good terms. GQ recently interviewed Martin and the topic of his falling out with Tisha came up.

"Yeah. Because none of that was true. It was all a lot of bullsh*t," responded Lawrence when the interviewer mentioned Campbell’s lawsuit and the two entertainers now spending time together.

According to Martin, he and Tisha never spoke about the situation. The Bad Boys for Life actor said, "We don't need to talk about something that just didn't happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn't the case. I decided to just leave the show."

Lawrence added that he sees Tisha "then and now, now and then." The 54-year-old DMV native also expressed he has "nothing but love" for the actress that also appeared in School Daze, House Party, Boomerang, and My Wife and Kids.

Comments
Trina Addresses Business Partner Allegedly Stealing Money For Her Album
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneJulian you motherfucker!!
50 Cent Is After Teairra Mari's "Love & Hip Hop" Paycheck
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneShe’ll never beat 50. He’d spend $100,000.00 plus just to force her to.
Rae Sremmurd's Step-Brother Accused Of Killing Their Dad
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
T.I. Agrees With Iran, Disses Trump And Sparks Huge Debate
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
10
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUYou seem pretty misinformed. You do know that many states throughout the nation allow convicted felons to vote, huh? Do…
A$AP Rocky Addresses His Controversial Ferguson Comments After Sweden Arrest
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
2
Last Reply· by
Sin_bk
Sin_bkSo basically this nigga saying he still feels the same. Between this lame and Jim jones, Harlem can hold this L
EXCLUSIVE: Trey Songz Jane Doe Accuser Admonished By Judge
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Rae Sremmurd Rep Releases Statement About The Murder Of Duo's Stepfather
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
O.T. Genasis Expresses Interest In Recording Music With Antonio Brown
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj Once Praised Madame Tussauds For Wax Figure Located In Berlin
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
French Montana Claims 50 Cent Had Freaky Sex & Tries To Ruin "Power" Ending
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Chandab77
Chandab77He didn't track her down, the girl has a Y/T exposing ALL the celebrities she's been with & a bunch she lied on & admits…