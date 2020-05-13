Mary J. Blige Breaks Silence On Andre Harrell's Death: "This Can't Be Real"

Andre Harrell was a mentor to so many artists, but he was like a father to a few, including Sean "Diddy" Combs and Mary J. Blige.

(AllHipHop News) Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs took to social media to share a video from a little while back where he told the world that Andre Harrell was like a father to him.

Over the last 30 years, the Bad Boy mogul has looked to Harrell as a guide in both his professional life and his personal life.

If you’ve ever been to a Diddy Bop, you know that Harrell, who died suddenly on May 7th, would have been somewhere close with his champagne, vibing out.

Puff and Dre just went together.

But you might not know that the mothering Spirit in the Holy Hip-Hop trinity was a singer out of Yonkers named Mary Jane Blige.

The world for heard Mary as a background singer for Father M.C. and while Puff put that in motion, it was only at the pleasure of the man that not only made her a star but help mold her into an icon.

Blige came to Uptown Records shy and insecure about who she was as a person, but according to all accounts, Andre Harrell sprinkled his magic over her and help her find not just her wings to fly, but her voice, which allowed her to soar.

Mary posted a tribute video on her Instagram to remember her friend.

Her caption reads:

“I don’t know where I would be if you didn’t believe in me. RIP @andreharrell...This can’t be real. Thank you for helping me and loving me until the last days of your life. Rest easy my musical father. I will continue to do my very best to make you proud and continue to find joy and inspiration in your life and legacy. Another angel watching over me

💔💔💔💔😭😭😭😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

In the video, Harrell talks about spending time with her and watching her grow and mature through phases. He believed that her voice changed when she started writing for herself and also believing in herself.

Andre seemed proud to have a front-row seat to her development.

Contrary to popular belief, he was not into artist development. André Harrell was into people development.