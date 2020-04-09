AllHipHop
Mary J. Blige Explains The Influence Of The Clark Sisters On Her Life

AllHipHop Staff

Mary J. Blige opened up about her parents love for The Clark Sisters and the influence the gospel group played on her career.

(AllHipHop News) Mary J. Blige was thrilled to be asked to be part of a new movie about gospel group The Clark Sisters because she grew up with their music.

The "Family Affair" singer Missy Elliott and Queen Latifah are among the executive producers of the new Lifetime TV movie, which debuts on Saturday (April 11th), and Mary reveals she and her famous pals bonded over their love for the quartet.

"My grandparents would play The Clark Sisters and I've been wanting to meet them; they've been a part of my life as a teenager, as a grown-up, and they helped me to heal...," she told Good Morning America. "They've been my earth angels and they wanted to tell their story and I just wanted to be a part of telling their story.

"Myself, Missy and Queen Latifah, we've had many days on the phone, when we've cried and listened to The Clark Sisters together and healed... They're a big deal and they're some of the most remarkable vocalists on the planet... They're just phenomenal."

