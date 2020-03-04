Mary J. Blige Named Ambassador Of American Black Film Festival

Mary J. Blige will help raise the profile of this year's American Black Film Festival.

(AllHipHop News) Mary J. Blige has been named the ambassador of this year's American Black Film Festival (ABFF).

The singer and actress will help promote the event, bringing awareness to the organization's mission, and will also sit down for a special question and answer session about her career during the Center Stage Talk series.

Previous ABFF ambassadors include Idris Elba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina Hall, and Taraji P. Henson.

“So many incredibly talented Black filmmakers have come out of the American Black Film Festival, many of whom I’ve had the pleasure to work with and many I can’t wait to collaborate with," Mary J. Blige said. "As an actress and producer, there couldn’t be a more important event to be a part of. I am a longtime supporter and admirer of ABFF and I am honored to be an ambassador and continue to help foster new talent."

During her career, Mary has racked up nine Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nods, two Golden Globe nominations, and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

So, the ambassadorship makes sense for Mary J. Blige, who is aggressively expanding into the world of film.

Mary J. Blige will star in Dreamworks’ "Trolls World Tour" movie due out in April, as well as MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic, "Respect," which is set to release this October.

Mary J. Blige also stars as Monet in "Power Book II: Ghost," a spin-off 50 Cent's hit STARZ show, "Power."

And under her production company, Blue Butterfly, Mary is currently in production on an untitled documentary about her life and legendary career directed by Vanessa Roth.

The American Black Film Festival will be held from June 17 to 21 in Miami, Florida.