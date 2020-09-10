Mary J. Blige Was Mad At Diana Ross For Grabbing Lil Kim's Boob

Mary J. Blige explained why she was upset with Diana Ross, who infamously "jiggled" Lil Kim's boob at the VMA's.

(AllHipHop News) Mary J. Blige was angry at Diana Ross for appearing to disrespect her pal Lil Kim by touching the rapper's exposed breast onstage at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Motown legend was an honoree at the annual ceremony and was introduced to the stage by Blige and Kim, who had turned heads on the red carpet by arriving in a purple sequined jumpsuit featuring a dramatic asymmetric top, which left one boob completely uncovered, except for a matching pasty the Hip-Hop star had used to preserve her modesty.

When Ross stepped up to greet the ladies, she marveled at Kim's daring outfit, and memorably reached over the podium to jiggle her breast as the MC laughed.

However, Blige wasn't best pleased at the encounter, which unfolded on live TV.

"I was embarrassed for Kim, and I was really pissed when that happened, because that's my little sister and my friend," the singer/actress shared on U.S. talk show "Watch What Happens Live."

"Kim is courageous. She's gonna do what Kim does (with her fashion choices), so I think we all should respect it like we respect... Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj and Cardi (B)," she added. "Respect Lil Kim. This is what they do. Respect them."

While Blige was unimpressed by Ross' actions, Kim previously insisted she was honored to have been touched by the music icon.

During an interview at the 2019 Essence Festival, she said, "Now that's legendary. The boss. I love Diana Ross. I always said if I did a movie about my life, she would play my mom. And I told her that."