Master P. Backtracks After Labeling C-Murder "Ungrateful" In Post Tagging Monica

AllHipHop Staff

Master P and C-Murder's relationship seems to be strained as the younger Miller attempts to get out of a life sentence in prison.

(AllHipHop News) Master P has apologized to Monica after tagging her in a post slamming his "ungrateful" brother C-Murder.

C-Murder was handed a life sentence in 2003 after he was found guilty of the 2002 killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in a New Orleans, Louisiana nightclub.

The conviction for second-degree murder was overturned in 2006, only for C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, to be convicted again and given the same sentence following a second trial in 2009.

He has always maintained his innocence and has continued to fight for justice, with Kim Kardashian recently backing his campaign for freedom after hearing about his case from Monica - C-Murder's ex-girlfriend.

The rapper then referred to Kim and Monica as his "guardian angels" as he thanked them for supporting his case, which drew ire from Master P.

P took to Instagram to slam his sibling for not recognizing how much effort he and his other relatives have put into attempting to free the musician from behind bars.

Master P also said he believes C-Murder's friends are the reason he's in jail, and tagged his sibling, Kim, Monica, and P's other brother, Silkk the Shocker, in the post.

Monica then hit back, writing in the comments section: "I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same! You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me! I have only conversed with Silkk! This matter is between you MEN, you’re brothers! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn’t see the need to post it! Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! He’s never not (been) able to hit me, my mother or brother, and get what he needs! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!"

Master P then deleted his original post, and shared a video in which he said he believes in "family over everything."

"We’re doing too much positive to have to deal with the negative. I have no beef with @monicadenise She got caught up into some family drama that we have to fix and I am man enough to admit that," he said in the clip. "No family is perfect, we all go through turmoil but with God all things are possible. I love my brother and can’t wait till he get home. We can’t allow the devil to steal our joy. We are bigger than this!"

