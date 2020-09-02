Master P Presents Uncle P's Food Products To Compete With Aunt Jemima & Uncle Ben's

The Louisiana-bred businessman is offering a Black-owned substitute to companies with racially insensitive imagery.

(AllHipHop News) In the wake of the attention placed on the Black Lives Matter movement this summer, corporations began reevaluating their marketing strategies. For example, Aunt Jemima is changing its image away from the "racial stereotype" associated with the breakfast brand.

Uncle Ben's also revealed plans to alter its "brand identity" after global protests broke out following the killing of unarmed African-American George Floyd in police custody. Percy "Master P" Miller is now offering a Black-owned alternative to Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's.

According to CNN, Uncle P's Louisiana Seasoned includes rice, beans, grits, pancake mix, syrup, and oatmeal. A portion of the profits is reportedly going to help educate inner-city students and assist elderly individuals in Black communities across the country.

"When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn't even feed our communities. With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. And the only way to give is by owning these products," Miller told CNN.