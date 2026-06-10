Matt Damon Goes Full Hip-Hop As “The Nomad” But He Really Got Some Help

Matt Damon performed a rap as his alter ego, The Nomad, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote safe water access.

Matt Damon brought his alter ego, “The Nomad,” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to rap about bringing safe water to people around the world.

The actor introduced himself as a rapper rather than the Hollywood star audiences know from “The Bourne Identity” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

Damon explained that he created the Get Blue campaign with Water.org to address the global water crisis.

The segment included a funny moment when Damon stumbled through the opening lines. Rather than cutting the tape, he asked to restart and nailed the performance on the second take – and that’s where Black Thought’s hidden hand came in.

“One in four people don’t have safe water/And that could be your mother, sister, father, or daughter/We should help one another/Cause there ain’t nothing hotter/And we’ll make the problem disappear like, poof, Harry Potter,” Black Thought could be heard rhyming off camera as Matt Damon mouthed the words, while The Roots played along.

The performance showed Damon’s commitment to the cause while keeping things entertaining. He delivered clever wordplay throughout, including references to shopping at the Gap and invoking Paul Revere to spread the message about safe water access.

“Gonna pull up to the Gap and get a hoodie to stun in/Then we’ll pull a Paul Revere and say the safe water’s coming/Yeah, but the crisis is solvable/Make your voice super audible/helping out is phenomenal/We’ll destroy every obstacle,” the rhyme continued.

Fallon praised the effort, and the audience gave Damon a standing ovation for both his rap skills and his advocacy work.

The Get Blue campaign aims to make access to safe water a reality for millions of people worldwide.

By combining entertainment with activism, Damon showed how celebrities can use their platforms to raise awareness about critical global issues while keeping audiences engaged.