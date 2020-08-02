AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Mavado Says Drake Wishes He Was Jamaican In New Diss Track

Maria Myraine

Mavado just took his beef with Drake to a whole new level on the song "Enemy Lines."

(AllHipHop News) Dancehall icon Mavado has taken aim at Drake on his new song "Enemy Line" for appropriating Dancehall music.

While this is the first time Mavado has taken shots at Drake on a record, although the two previously feuded after Drake referenced Dancehall artist Popcaan on his “Only You Freestyle:”

“With Pop Skull in Gaza, but not that Gaza, but still it’s a mazza. N##gas want peace like Cassava. But we let bridge dem burn like grabba. Four in the cliz and one in the headie. Hand no shake, man, hold that stay. You man love pose with the ting for the picture. You man shoulda buss that ting already.”

On “Enemy Line,” Mavado claims that no matter how tough Drake might think he is, or how hard he’s trying to be accepted by the culture, he will never be “from yard.”

“Guh f##k yuhself, f##k yuh fist & fornicate. Cassava piece dat a mi army base. Tell soft and fake likkle sheep, like mormon. Die trying but you will be a yard man.”

Mavado also goes as far as to accuse Drake of secretly wishing he was Jamaican.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

Lil Yachty Reacts To His "Bayang" TikTok Video Going Viral

The 'Lil Boat 3' creator tweets his thoughts about the online attention.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Logic’s Scores Second-Highest Sales Week Of His Career With 'No Pressure'

The Kid LAROI breaks onto the Billboard 200 chart.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

U.K. Music Stars Want To End Racism After Wiley’s Anti-Semitic Rant

In the aftermath of Wiley's racist commentary, the UK music industry joined forces in penning an open letter, calling an end to racism.

Maria Myraine

by

LoudPaq_P

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Wyclef Jean Explains Why He Wants To Take Part In A 'Verzuz' With Will.i.am

The Haitian-American musician suggests Jimmy Iovine viewed Black Eyed Peas as Interscope's version of the Fugees.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

50 Cent Questions Instagram Flagging His Post For Bullying & Harassment

"Ok time to take a break from IG."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Brandy Talks 'Moesha' Reboot As Series Arrives On Netflix

The songstress also discusses a potential 'Verzuz' matchup with Monica.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)