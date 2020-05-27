AllHipHop
Max B Prep's New Music And Gets Ready For A Return

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Max B may be locked up, but he's giving his fans some music to listen to during the pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) When Max B got knocked in 2009 with that 75-year bid, many thought that the Harlem native had thrown away his promising career.

But in 2016, the man behind his mixtapes like “Public Domain,” “Coke Wave” and “Million Dollar Baby,” swagged on all the haters who thought The Wave was over when he got his sentence cut down to 20 years.

Now, he hustling hard to reduce that 20 to 12, hoping for a 2021 release.

Fans are wishing him success in his legal battles, noting that would be good news for them to hear.

More good news is on the way with him dropping a new project.

This June, his upcoming EP called Charly will hit the street via Phase One Network.

"I wanted to give the fans and the people of the world something that would make them feel good in this time of turmoil. Charly is my growth.” Max B explained. “It’s the man, the artist, the CEO, the Eloquent Music God, the father, the lover, all in one place. Charly is the creator of Max Biggaveli, Don Biggaveli, Wavy Crocket. See, in order to become creative in my position, I had to morph into these different characters just so that I can do the type of music we all love…”

His new single, “Goodman” is already popping off.

And with Dame Grease at the helm of the production, we are sure that Charly will usher in a brand new heat for Max.

Max B "Charly" [EP] TRACKLIST

1. Goodman

2. Porno Music 2

3. Promises

4. They Don't Know

5. Didn't Mean To Kill A Man

