Max B Releases 'Charly' EP From Behind Bars

(AllHipHop News) Charly "Max B" Wingate may be incarcerated at the moment, but that did not stop the New York native from dropping new music. Biggaveli is back with the new 5-track CHARLY EP.

"I wanted to give the fans and the people of the world something that would make them feel good in this time of turmoil," says Max B in a statement. "CHARLY is my growth. It’s the man, the artist, the CEO, the Eloquent Music God, the father, the lover, all in one place."

The rap veteran adds, "Charly is the creator of Max Biggaveli, Don Biggaveli, Wavy Crocket. See, in order to become creative in my position, I had to morph into these different characters just so that I can do the type of music we all love."

In 2009, Max B was sentenced to 75 years in prison for murder conspiracy and robbery convictions. According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, he currently faces a mandatory minimum term of 17 years and a maximum term of 20 years after a 2016 plea deal reduced the charges to one count of aggravated manslaughter.