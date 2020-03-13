Maxo Kream Breaks Silence On Brother's Shooting Death

Rapper Maxo Kream is mourning the death of his brother Money Madu.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Maxo Kream is mourning his brother Money Madu after he was fatally shot inside an apartment in the Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles on Monday.

The 27-year-old was declared dead after emergency responders found him lying in the street with a bleeding wound, after witnesses in the apartment block told police that the up-and-coming rapper had gone outside before returning and shouting, "I was shot!"

According to reports, his roommate called emergency services, but as yet there is no public information about how the incident went down.

Madu is the third rapper affiliated with the Crips gang to have been killed in a year, after the deaths of Nipsey Hussle and Pop Smoke.

After the news broke, Maxo shared a picture of his brother cuddling Money's youngest daughter, along with the caption: "No words or caption can explain wat I'm goin thru... I never expected this or ever lost somebody this close to me.

"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love, even to death. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Their love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories."

The 29-year-old, real name Emekwanem Ogugua Biosah, Jr., continued: "You don't get over it, you just get through it. You don't get by it, because you can't get around it. It doesn't 'get better'; it just gets different.

"We must embrace our pain and burn it as a fuel for our journey. Sorrow is a fruit. God does not make it grow on limbs too weak to bear it. Long Live @mmadu_kream."