Mayor Announces Houston Will Present Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion With Honorary Days

“Houston Hotties we getting a day 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

(AllHipHop News) Both Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Megan “Thee Stallion” Pete proudly put on for H-town. The two stars recently united for the “Savage Remix” with the song’s proceeds going to Houston’s Bread Of Life nonprofit organization.

Bey and Meg’s philanthropic support for their hometown during the COVID-19 pandemic earned praise from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Democratic politician announced that the city plans to honor Knowles-Carter with a “Beyoncé Day” and Pete with a “Megan Thee Stallion Day.”

Mayor Turner tweeted:

#Htown’s @Beyonce & @theestallion dropped a new remix that is just #Savage. Because of both artists contributions to uplifting our communities, holding down #HTown, & for helping us remain #HoustonStrong our city will present both artists with their own respective days. It’s great to see proceeds from the single’s purchase will support Bread of Life. Let’s purchase & support this organization’s efforts. I look forward to connecting with both artists teams to find the appropriate time to make these requests a reality. #HoustonStrong

Previously, Megan Thee Stallion teamed with Amazon to donate supplies and money for the residents and staff at Park Manor Skilled Nursing Facility in Houston. Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD has raised COVID-19 relief funds for United Memorial Medical Center, Dia De La Mujer Latina, World Central Kitchen, and NAMI - Greater Houston, and other organizations.